House of Cards

The PM made a deadly mistake when he passed over Francis Urquhart. With his recent dire performance in the general election, he's going to need all the friends he can get. But Urquhart won't be ignored by anyone and now he's out for revenge. As the trusted Chief Whip, he has his hands on every grubby little secret in politics, and with innocent journalist Mattie Storin unwittingly drawn into his web, he'll stop at nothing to get what he wants. A black tale of greed, corruption and burning ambition. Based on the best selling novel by Michael Dobbs, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher.