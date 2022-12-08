House of Curves

Not Available

Kenyatta Jones, an Atlanta-based fashion designer who specializes in designing clothes for plus-size women, is the CEO of clothing boutique Bella René, named after her mother and main investor. Jones and her team, which includes her two close friends from college and an assistant with attitude, go to great lengths to expand the brand, but mishaps and in-house bickering hinder the dream. The ultimate test comes when the team competes for recognition in one of the world's top cities for fashion: New York.