The fashion megastar who created gorgeous prints and the sexy, figure-flattering wrap dress worn by Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama and Madonna, and who shines as a beacon of power and independence to women everywhere has partnered with E! to bring viewers unprecedented access to her latest fashion industry game changer. Diane von Furstenberg gives a group of ambitious young women extraordinary entrée to her empire, for a weeks-long ultimate interview that will prepare one of them to take on the world of fashion and ascend to the prized DVF Global Brand Ambassador position. “House of DVF” grants viewers exclusive access inside Diane von Furstenberg’s stylish world, showcasing the unique skill set, intelligence and utter devotion it takes to become a DVF girl, and E! will be there to film the entire process.