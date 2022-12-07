Not Available

B Lynn Group is one of the hottest image agencies in the entertainment business: agents to the top fashion stylists, makeup artists and hairstylists around--with Brandi Simpkins at the helm. The House of Glam docu-series features her and her team. These fashion stylists, makeup artists and hairstylists to the stars specialize in cooking up original and unforgettable looks for some of the biggest names in music and fashion--so they stand out in Hollywood and beyond. And this show takes you through the chaotic days of trying to please demanding clients, taking you behind the scenes of their magazine-glossy world. But don't forget the drama! After all, this show is about more than what to wear: The cast is not only comprised of colleagues, but also best friends and fierce rivals.