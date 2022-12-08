Not Available

NUVOtv’s new docu-series "House of Joy" invites viewers into Grammy-winning producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins‘ studio and his always-busting Hollywood home, which he shares with pop star wife Joy Enriquez, the couple’s children and Joy’s family. The pressure is on Rodney, the master musicologist behind worldwide hits by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, to score a pop smash for his talented wife. Meanwhile, Joy’s mom and dad, Helena and Randy (right), routinely check in to provide emotional support and dole out domestic advice in an engaging and often very funny old school-meets-contemporary cool kind of way. The insightful duo could easily have their own standup act if they didn’t already have a full-time gig helping to keep “Darkchild” Manor in check as Rodney sets the stage for Joy to reignite her musical dream.