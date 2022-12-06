Not Available

The intimate world of Saddam Hussein and his closest inner circle is revealed in House Of Saddam – a gripping four-part drama for BBC Two that charts the rise and fall of one of the most significant political figures in recent history. House Of Saddam offers a fresh perspective on the dictator, his relationships and his actions behind closed doors, by retelling events from inside the very heart of the regime. Beginning in 1979 when Saddam became president of Iraq, it follows the impact of his political ambitions on his oldest advisors, closest friends, family members – and on Saddam himself. Within the walls of his opulent presidential palace respect is interwoven with fear as Saddam exerts control over his allies, his country and its people. As he continues to reign for almost 25 years in the face of mounting internal and external pressures the Iraqi President's ability to survive is revealed. Eventually, however, the House of Saddam begins to crumble – and its leader becomes increasingly isolated from both the international community, and his inner world.