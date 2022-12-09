House of Sweets

Not Available

Sakurai Taro (Odagiri Joe) lost his parents early and has always lived with his grandmother Akiko (Yachigusa Kaoru) in their little sweets store, Sakuraya in old parts of Tokyo. They're struggling to keep it in business and Taro idly spends most of his time with neighbourhood friend, Saegusa Hiroki (Katsuji Ryo), who's an aspiring scriptwriter, and regular customers like bathhouse manager Shimasaki Akira (Shimada Kyusaku). One Day Taro's childhood friend Kimura Reiko (Ono Machiko), who is now a single mother, comes back to the neighbourhood after a divorce...