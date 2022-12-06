Not Available

Welcome to the House Rules guide at TV Tome. Home improvement gets competitive when TBS Superstation pits three teams of amateur home remodelers against each other in the new reality series House Rules, presented by Lowe's. The series, which will result in one team winning the home they've renovated, is hosted by Mark L. Walberg (Temptation Island) and premiered Friday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c, on TBS Superstation. The three teams chosen for the inaugural edition of House Rules are; Red Team: Katie & Adam, newlyweds who will spend their honeymoon competing on the show. Blue Team: Cindy & Bill, who have been married for 11 years. Silver Team: Rebecca & Joseph, who have been in a long-distance relationship for nearly a year. Each week, the teams must compete to win their share of a remodeling allowance to be used to pay for the renovations. Once a week, they will also have an opportunity to spy on each other's progress as they each host weekly dinner par