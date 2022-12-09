Not Available

House vs. House is a new home makeover competition series where amateur and experienced renovation teams compete for the chance to win $10,000 by proving they can create the better DIY projects in their home. From painting and decorating, to one-of-a-kind, imaginative projects, each episode features two teams will go head-to-head in grueling challenges. Tanya McQueen, a DIY design expert, and David Brian Sanders, an architect and designer, will determine which team completes the most impressive transformation and award the cash prize.