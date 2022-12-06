Not Available

House Wreck Rescue has searched out the ordinary people who have dared to turn their dream of developing a tumbledown barn or romantic ruin into reality. There are over a million empty properties in Britain, just waiting to be transformed into spectacular homes. In a property market that leaves no room for error, trying to turn a wreck into a hot property is anything but easy. For nearly three years, families, property developers and first time buyers risk their relationships, businesses and a whole lot of money attempting to rescue their wrecks. From trouble with builders to bankers, they’ll be up against it. Whether it’s a dovecote, a windmill or even a fishing trawler, House Wreck Rescue will see if they’ve got what it takes. And they won’t be alone – our two property experts, Zilpah and Gary are on hand to offer their advice and support a long the way. With imagination and drive, almost any property can be transformed from a wreck into a real gem.