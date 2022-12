Not Available

Bafta-winning drama based on a true story, written by and starring Victoria Wood. Downtrodden wife and mother Nella's life takes an unexpected turn for the better after she joins the Women's Voluntary Service office in Barrow-in-Furness during the Second World War. However, her new-found happiness is shattered when her son Cliff leaves to join the troops - provoking a painful confrontation with husband Will. David Threlfall and Stephanie Cole co-star.