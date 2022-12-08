Not Available

Housos tells the not-so-epic stories of Shazza, Dazza, Franky and Kylie - four best mates from down on the block. Sure, they drink away their problems, they might even have frequent domestics but down on the block it's all for one and one for all. Follow the adventures of the residents of the Sunnyvale Housing Commission in every-town Australia. They battle cops and they scam Centerlink, they even have the occasional threesome and swingers party, but once your down with the crew in the hood then it's " Sunnyvale for life".