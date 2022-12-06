Not Available

Welcome to the Houston Knights guide at TV Tome. A crime drama set in Houston, Texas with a partnership where two very different persons from two different cultures are teamed up to solve crimes and become close friends. Michael Pare` plays Chicago detective, Joey LaFiamma, who has family connections to the Chicago mob. In the line of duty he kills a high ranking mob member. When a contract is put out on his life, his family asks his Lieutenant to transfer him to a different city and they pick Houston. In Houston Joe is teamed up with Michael Beck who plays Houston detective, Levon Lundy. Levon has a family history of law enforcement; his grandfather was a Texas Ranger. So you have Michael Beck as a die-hard Texan meeting Michael Pare the city boy from a huge family coming head to head. If you have some pictures of the main actors and or some pictures of the show please upload them.