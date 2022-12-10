How Are You?

Not Available

Gong Jia Qiao, 66 years-old, becomes wheelchair-bound after a car accident. He currently sells lottery and tissue packets for a living. Over 30 years ago, his neighbour Guo Mei Li puts Ah Dai under his care but has never returned since. With an intelligence similar to that of a six or eight year-old child, Ah Dai can only follow simple instructions and is thus easily cheated. Her ex-lover Pian Lang disappeared after she becomes pregnant with his child. One day, Ah Dai meets Xiao Gan Dang, a man that looks like Pian Lang. As it turns out, Pian Lang is Gan Dangs father. Xiao Gan Dang grew up along the streets and has seen all the good and bad sides of humans. He is best friends with Mei Da Han, who is also a gangster like him, and is thrown behind bars because of a fight. After completing his sentence, he meets a social worker Qing Qing and the two becomes a bickering duo.