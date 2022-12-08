Not Available

Mike Rowe is thirsty. Really thirsty. And after doing hundreds of dirty jobs, who can blame him? In Discovery’s brand-new three-part series HOW BOOZE BUILT AMERICA, premiering on Wednesday, Sept.19, at 10 p.m. ET/PT (and airing on the following two Wednesdays), host Mike Rowe takes a break from the dirty jobs … and takes a seat at the bar. Did you know that the Puritans landed the Mayflower early on Plymouth Rock … because they ran out of beer? Or that Johnny Appleseed was actually creating farms to sell hard apple cider? Mike Rowe does, and he’ll walk you through all of this and more. He’s proven that dirty jobs can be fun. He’s ready to do the same for history.