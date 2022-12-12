How Britain Won WW2

Not Available

Michael Buerk and Arthur Williams reveal the hidden stories and events that changed the course of the Second World War. Throughout the series, they take an in-depth look back at some of the turning points during the conflict, and meet the experts and family members who bring alive the unsung heroes and heroines who made victory possible. In the first episode, the pair reveal the hidden stories behind the opening stages of the War, when Britain stood isolated and alone against Hitler's seemingly unstoppable occupation of Europe.