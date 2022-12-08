How Clean Is Your House? (US)

Not Available

Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie give a new meaning to the calling, The British Are Coming! The British Are Coming! Then they take aim on the most messy in the U.S.! You think your house is "a mess" , you have got to see this! Two very proper ladies from across the pond tear through homes in America on a mission. Some of these episodes are unbelievable and if the tips they hand out for cleaning success aren't enough, knowing your house really isn't the mess you thought it was, should be! When's the last time you polished copper with ketchup and scrubbed tubs with baking soda and lemon juice; how about fog-proofing mirrors in the bathroom with shaving cream? Tune in and find out, How Clean Is Your House?