How Do They Do It? Ever wondered how the stripes get into toothpaste or how contact lenses are made? How do goods get from one country to another and then into our supermarkets? What are car tires made from and exactly why are plasma TV screens flat? Eating, drinking, driving, flying. These all are activities that we carry out with barely a second thought. But have you ever wondered what exactly goes into your teabag and how it got there? How does an airport handle hundreds of thousands of items of luggage each day? And just how can a car’s airbag inflate so quickly? Every day – often without even realizing it – we come into contact with technology, be it in the bathroom, in the car or on the golf course. We take a look at how things work, and focus on some of the most amazing examples of everyday objects including the world’s fastest elevator and the most expensive chocolate money can buy.