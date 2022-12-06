Not Available

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? That's the question on the lips of Graham Norton as he searches for a new Maria Von Trapp for the forthcoming West End production of The Sound of Music. The brainchild of legendary impressario and composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? sets out on the unenviable task of trying to fill the wimple of Julie Andrews. Who could possibly be a nun in training, a governess, a will-o'-the wisp and a singing sensation? Later this year Andrew Lloyd Webber and theatre producer David Ian' launch a new production of The Sound of Music. But in a twist, rather than pick their new leading lady themselves, they've decided to let you, the viewer, decide. In the audition shows we'll see how thousands of potentials are whittled down to just ten finalists. Then each Saturday night our wannabe Marias will perform live for Andrew Lloyd Webber and a panel of three expert critics - David Ian, John Barrowman, leading man and musical theatre stalwart, and Zoe Tyler, a tough vocal coach. They may not always sing their favourite things, but our would-be Marias will climb ev'ry mountain to achieve their West End dream. A dream that only you can realise, because it's not the judges they really have to impress - this time you have the final say.