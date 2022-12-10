Not Available

In this true crime series, we reveal as never before, what it's like to be a police officer working on the most incredible and inconceivable murder cases in criminal history in the UK and USA. Focusing solely on the perspective of the police, former policeman and Crimewatch presenter Rav Wilding narrates this series packed with revelations from the people who solved some of the most infamous murders from around the world. Featuring exclusive officer accounts, chilling interview recordings and stylish reconstructions, How I Caught The Killer provides a gripping insight into what it's like to work on indecipherable cases.