How It's Made: Dream Cars

Join the legendary ‘How It's Made' crew as they immerse themselves in automobile heaven, and discover how incredible machines are designed and created. From a Maserati to the Audi R8, from a Morgan Aero Coupe to a Porsche 911, the team travel around the world to visit the birthplaces of a host of dream cars. Each half hour episode will reveal the cars' inner workings and gorgeous exteriors, which is enhanced with unprecedented access to the factories and test labs that are integral to their conception and creation.