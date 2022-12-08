Not Available

How Machines Work

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    'How Machines Work' will change the way you see your everyday world. Prepare to venture inside a variety of complex machines and witness how their intricate engineering helps shape our lives. Photo-realistic computer animation takes us where no camera can fit and explores the inner-workings of objects all shapes and sizes - from Boeing 747s and cars, to escalators and cash machines. Complicated engineering will be broken down in an engaging and easy-to-understand manner - whilst having some fun along the way.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images