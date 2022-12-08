Not Available

'How Machines Work' will change the way you see your everyday world. Prepare to venture inside a variety of complex machines and witness how their intricate engineering helps shape our lives. Photo-realistic computer animation takes us where no camera can fit and explores the inner-workings of objects all shapes and sizes - from Boeing 747s and cars, to escalators and cash machines. Complicated engineering will be broken down in an engaging and easy-to-understand manner - whilst having some fun along the way.