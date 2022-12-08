Not Available

Food, water and shelter are all necessary to man’s survival. But there’s another powerful need that has transformed history, silently steering us at every turn… sex. HOW SEX CHANGED THE WORLD spans thousands of years and sheds light on how sex has changed history: from Ghengis Khan using it to expand the Mongol Empire to the survival of harems for thousands of years and even how Hoover used it to blackmail top level politicians. Also revealed are the surprising histories behind Cornflakes, WWII pinup girls, car design and so much more. Join us, as we uncover the stories you won’t find in textbooks.