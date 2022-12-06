How the West Was Won

Not Available

Family Macahan's is the story of the white man's conquest of the American West, which we follow through family Macahan valiant struggle for survival. It is the story of mountain men who went west to explore the world beyond the next river bend, the fur trappers who nearly extinct buffalo herds, the gold graves searching for El Dorado, about peasants who became wealthy landowners and the simple people who were on the run. There is also a story about the American Indians. Brave and fearless, but hopelessly outnumbered, these primitive people were the ultimate losers in the battle for land in the west.