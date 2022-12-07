How to Be Indie

Not Available

The program follows Indie's journey as she tries to get the most out of life despite the travails of junior high school and her "strict" Indian parents. She is joined by her two best friends Marlon Parks and Abigail "Abi" Flores. She often falls into the trap of caring more about what her peers think of her than who she wants to be herself, and consequently spends a lot of time trying to impress her classmates. When not focussing on Indie, the show focusses on Marlon and Abi. A given episode will usually show Marlon's quirky antics getting him into a troublesome situation. Abi will have to help extricate him, which she willingly does, feeling pity on him. Sometimes, however, they swap roles as Marlon tries to play it cool.