How to Beat Pain

Dr Jack Kreindler and Professor Greg Whyte tackle pain - one of the most common complaints in Britain. To reveal key facts about chronic back pain, osteoarthritis and acute pain, and give insight into how these debilitating conditions can be treated, these medical mavericks use each other as human guinea pigs in fun and often painful experiments. Greg dons a pain-inducing 'osteoarthritis suit' and reveals the horrors of performing everyday tasks in it, while Jack enters the cage, going head-on with a man who is intent on inflicting acute pain. So, when the doctors say it is going to hurt them more than it hurts you, this time they really mean it. And along the way Jack and Greg reveal useful facts and helpful approaches to treatment.