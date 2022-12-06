How To Build A Human

Not Available

The ability to genetically engineer human beings will change the human race forever. The secrets of DNA, the genetic code for life, are now being unravelled. Scientists are learning to manipulate it to create new parts of the human body and even new human beings. This film has access to the creation of the first cloned human embryo, and the people behind it. It also gives us an insight into a future where we will be able to bump into a younger version of ourselves in the street; replace any damaged organ with a new one containing 99% of our own DNA; and nurture our offspring in artificial wombs.