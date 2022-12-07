Not Available

Following the story of the Royal Navy’s legendary “Perisher Course”, How To Command A Nuclear Submarine charts the progress of five young submarine officers putting their careers at stake in their bids to qualify to command a nuclear submarine. Set during the gruelling four week sea phase the students are put through extreme stress as they face every possible scenario which modern submarines may encounter. Filmed as it happens onboard HMS Triumph off the West coast of Scotland, this is a gripping human drama and a unique insight into the normally secret world of nuclear submarines. It’s a do or die course. Succeed and they can go on to command a nuclear submarine. Fail and their submarine careers are over; 'Teacher' can fail them at any time! Forget The Apprentice… THIS is the world’s toughest job interview.