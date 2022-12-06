How to Live with Your Parents

Not Available

Polly is a single mom who's been divorced for almost a year. The transition wasn't easy for her, especially in this economy. So, like a lot of young people living in this new reality, she and her daughter Natalie have moved back home with her eccentric parents, Elaine and Max. But Polly and her parents look at life through two different lenses. Polly's too uptight. Her parents are too laid back. Polly's conservative when it comes to dating (no action, whatsoever), while her parents are still sexually adventurous. They think Polly turned out okay, so what's the big deal? Well, they say it takes a village to raise a child...and in Polly's case, this village is on fire. But with help from her lovable yet irresponsible ex-husband Julian and her cool and fun assistant Jenn, Polly takes her first steps toward getting a life, starting with a social one.