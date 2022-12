Not Available

How to Meet a Perfect Neighbor is a 2007 South Korean television series starring Kim Seung-woo, Bae Doona, Park Si-hoo, Wang Ji-hye, Son Hyun-joo and Kim Sung-ryung. It aired on SBS from July 25 to September 27, 2007 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 21:55 for 20 episodes. The romantic comedy series was partially filmed in Cambodia, the first time for a Korean drama to be shot in that country.