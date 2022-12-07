How To Meet A Perfect Neighbor

Not Available

Baek Soo Chan has nothing in his hands but he lives a life under the belief that he will become the man any woman who sits next to him wants. However, his belief is questioned when he starts to realize true love. When playboy Baek Soo-Chan he finally meets his match with Jung Yoon-Hee. He goes absolutely crazy! His once blissful life of messing around with women has become something of the past every since Yoon Hee started to make snide remarks as she tries to protect her older sister from being trapped by his playboy ways. Yoo Joon Suk is the heir to his father's very successful company. He is forced to come back and take over his father's company when his father suddenly collapses. Yoon Hee then becomes Joon Suk's assistant and falls for her boss. Will Joon Suk return her feelings and will they be able to be together despite his mother's objections? Cast