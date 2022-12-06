Howard Goodall's Choir Works

Not Available

Driven by the infectious enthusiasm of zany writer and presenter Howard Goodall, we travel to locations around the world to focus on people, their lives, individual traditions, customs and histories. The four programs set out to show how singing in groups is fundamental to the way communities express themselves. From the joyous sounds of South Africa, thro Nashville, USA, and Bulgaria, to the traditional cathedral choirs of England, the series gives a refreshing overview of some of the vastly different choral traditions of the world today.