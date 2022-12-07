Not Available

How'd That Get On My Plate? explores how cutting-edge technology can take simple raw ingredients and transform them into your favorite foods. Watch as milk, strawberries, corn, honey and potatoes take remarkable journeys, converting into string cheese, strawberry margarita mix, blue tortilla chips, honey-roasted peanuts and even vodka! Hosted by Sunny Anderson of Cooking for Real, How'd That Get On My Plate? gives food lovers an inside look at the methods used to plant, nurture, harvest, transport, heat, cool, slice, dice, mix, package and otherwise process raw ingredients into the foods you eat.