Howe And Howe Tech

Follow the family business of identical twin brothers, Mike and Geoff Howe, as they design and build the coolest machines you've ever seen: from high-speed military tanks to supercharged subterranean rovers. In each episode the tumultuous twins will push the limits of innovation by building a new, ingenious, and often insane machine. Working with their wives, who also happen to be sisters, and their loyal shop crew, the Howe brothers put everything they have into their inventions. No idea is "too crazy" or "too half-baked" to try, but the success or failure of each invention could make or break their small shop on the verge of huge success.