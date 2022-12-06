Not Available

H.R. Pufnstuf is the first children's fantasy show from puppeteer brothers, Sid and Marty Krofft. H.R. Pufnstuf tells the story of a boy named Jimmy who finds himself stranded on Living Island with his magic gold flute Freddy. Here, Jimmy and Freddy are taken in by a talking dragon named H.R. Pufnstuf, who is the mayor of Living Island. Pufnstuf tries to help Jimmy escape, while at the same time tries to avoid the evil (yet clutsy) Witchiepoo who wants the magic flute all to herself. Living Island is home to many fantasy creatures such as Cling and Clang (two bird bobbies), Dr. Blinkey (an owl professer), The Boyds (a bird band), Seymour Spider and Orson (Witchiepoo's henchmen), Ludicrous Lion (a scam artist), and quite a few talking trees. H.R. Pufnstuf only lasted for 17 episodes until it was cancelled. Characters: H.R. Pufnstuf: The mayor of living island, a goggle-eyed dragon with a "Kermit-like" collar, and a voice like Eb from Green Acres. Jimmy: A young English boy