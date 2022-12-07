Hubble: A Look into the Universe

Not Available

Hubble is a global superstar and a household name. Now it faces the most dramatic moment in its life, the final visit for repairs and fond farewells from astronauts. The dangerous massive mission to revive the greatest science tool today is under way and once again Hubble and all the brilliant scientists and astronauts responsible for her, will make history. With unprecedented access to NASA’s training facilities, it follows a team of world-class astronauts through training, into space, and back to Earth. The historic mission will visit the Hubble Space Telescope one last time, upgrading its ability to peer even more deeply into the mysteries of the Universe for years to come. So come and join astronauts Mike Massimino, John Grunsfeld and team for a journey of a lifetime.