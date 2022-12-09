Not Available

HUBBLE’S CANVAS reveals that we live in a universe where masterpieces abound and where a powerful telescope can reveal the incredible beauty in every faint, glowing patch scattered around the sky. From its lofty perch high above Earth’s atmosphere, the Hubble Space Telescope can see both nearby and distant objects with unwavering clarity. Its images not only transmit data, but also form a direct connection between the human spirit and the most powerful forces in nature. The remarkable story of one of mankind’s most stunning scientific achievements, HUBBLE’S CANVAS provides key insights and fills our eyes with images of breathtaking beauty that will change your view of the universe forever.