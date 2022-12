Not Available

Huckleberry Hound is an animated TV series about a blue dog with a Southern drawl and a fondness for the song, "My Darling, Clementine". Every episode had him playing the part of a different profession -- from police officer to lion tamer to medieval knight. The one thing that remained constant was Huckleberry's unruffled persistence to triumph over his opponent no matter how often he was outsmarted, outfought or fell victim to his own failed plans.