Hugh's 3 Good Things

Not Available

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall wants to introduce a brilliant way of cooking that gives people maximum taste and creativity, with minimum fuss. It all boils down to a blissfully simple formula: when it comes to great cooking, three is the magic number. Mozzarella, tomato and avocado; rhubarb, crumble and custard - the reason they're brilliant is that they are nothing more than three good things. And to prove it, each episode Hugh goes up against two exciting chefs - each creating a perfect plate of food using three main ingredients. But this is more than just a celebration of cooking - the chefs want to win. There can only be one winning recipe, chosen by an expert judge.