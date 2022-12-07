Hugh's Fish Fight

Not Available

Hugh Fearnely Whittingstall leaves the comfort of River Cottage to examine Britain's fishing industry. He ask why so much fish is thrown back into the sea dead, why so little of the UK catch is sold here, and exploes the supermarket claims about the fish they sell. So great is the impending fish crisis that scientists believe this food source may become non-existent for future generations. Hugh asks how much fish is left in the sea and discovers which fish should be eaten, and which should be left alone to replenish. Hugh focuses on the three species most widely consumed in the UK: cod, salmon and tuna. Armed with the relevant information he takes his fish fight to the politicians, the general public and the supermarkets.