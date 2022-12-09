Huis Gemaakt

Not Available

Dina Tersago lets them bring out their best renovation skills to completely and sustainably renovate 3 empty real estate pearls at different locations in Flanders. At the end of the ride, one couple will actually receive the renovated house as a present. A dream gift for young couples who are finding it increasingly difficult to buy their own home. And that while in Flanders some 60,000 buildings are empty and waiting to be taken care of by enthusiastic renovators. Which duo will eventually move in is determined by a jury of experts who coach the couples: interior architect Gert Voorjans and 'Contractor of the Year' Cerina Marchetta.