Hum Tum and Them

Shiva is divorced woman with a 13-year-old daughter, Jahaan. Yudi is a father with three children, Aaryan, Ojhas, and Vyoma, who lost his wife to cancer 5 years ago. Shiva is trying to enjoy her new life as an independent, single woman, but her problems just start when her daughter starts blaming her for the divorce. Yudi has enjoyed five years of bachelor life but now his children have re-entered his life and he must deal with their teenage problems. All this, while Shiva and Yudi find love again in each other, but their personal inhibitions as well as the children’s disapproval keep them from truly coming together.