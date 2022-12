Not Available

Human, All Too Human is a three-part 1999 documentary television series co-produced by the BBC and RM Arts. It follows the lives of three prominent European philosophers: Friedrich Nietzsche, Martin Heidegger and Jean-Paul Sartre. The theme revolves heavily around the school of philosophical thought known as Existentialism, although the term had not been coined at the time of Nietzsche's writing and Heidegger declaimed the label.