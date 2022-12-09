Not Available

Human Guinea Pigs sees five friends allowing their bodies being subjected to different experiments. Dan, Ollie, Nicky, Mike and Kirby are the Human Guinea Pigs –five best mates who take pleasure in performing outrageous stunts and hurting themselves. Now they are putting their stupidity to good use to solve a range of scientific conundrums with the help of Professor Stuart Milligan, who pushes the boys to their limits in the pursuit of knowledge. As the guinea pigs are submitted to various tests, the professor explains what is happening to their bodies using animated images. Today’s programme examines the effects of a car crash on the human body.