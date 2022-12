Not Available

Prepare to experience your senses put to the test. Fibre optic cameras inside the body capture our senses in action. Live action combined with special effects creates incredible imagery to convey the ‘feeling’ of how our senses work. For example, as an alarm bell goes off, we ‘see’ the noise, slowed down thousands of times. Ripples of sound roll towards us; we spin around and follow a sound wave as it travels into the dark outer ear canal.