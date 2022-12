Not Available

Across land, sea, and air, they carry the most massive, fragile, and expensive cargoes on the planet to destinations hundreds, even thousands, of miles away. Follow the teams of engineers tasked with planning and executing the world's most nail-biting moves. Through each daring and dangerous relocation and amidst tough conditions and tight deadlines, these heavy haulers must overcome incredible challenges to get their colossal cargoes to their new homes.