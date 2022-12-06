Not Available

"It's hard to make an indecent living." Thomas Jane heads up the cast in this comedy as Ray Drecker, a middle-aged basketball coach and high school History teacher who figures out how to put his exceptional physical endowments to use and change his fortunes. Forced to find an alternative… More source of income after a series of unfavorable events, Ray takes on a whole new profession aided by his pimp and business partner, Tanya Skagle. Joining Jane and Adams are Men in Trees' Anne Heche who plays Ray's ex-wife, Jessica and Eddie Jemison as Jessica's new husband, Dr. Ronnie Haxon. Rounding up the series cast are Charlie Saxton and Sianoa Smit-McPhee who play Jessica and Ray's twin children, Damon and Darby. Created by Colette Burson and Dmitry Lipkin, the series is filmed both in areas of Detroit, Michigan and Los Angeles, California.