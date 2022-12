Not Available

One of the greatest successes of Kecskemét Studio, the show is widely regarded as being the golden age of Hungarian animation. The show was directed by Mária Horváth, Marcell Jankovics and Lajos Nagy. The storyteller is Gyula Szabó. The show was well received when it was submitted to an international children's animation festival in 2006 by Kecskemét Rajzfilmstúdió. To date, 78 episodes have been created.