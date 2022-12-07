Not Available

The media is a hungry beast – it devours everything and is never satisfied. Now, 19 newcomers to television – recruited after a nationwide call for young talent - are being given the opportunity by the ABC to feed the beast. Each week, they will produce a half-hour of topical TV, as well as daily web content, bringing viewers news from outside the loop. This means they are being asked to find stories that aren’t part of the regular news cycle – or to cover stories that are, from a fresh angle. They have been given one editorial instruction: “tell us something we don’t know”. Beyond that they are being encouraged to use every skill they have – humour, curiosity, passion, bullshit-detection and good old-fashioned snooping around - to bring us the world as they see it, re-mixed.