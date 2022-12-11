Not Available

HUNT the TRUTH is a fictional investigative audio series set in the universe of HALO. Starting just before the events of HALO 5: Guardians, season one of HUNT the TRUTH follows journalist Benjamin Giraud (Keegan-Michael Key) as he investigates the story behind the Master Chief, humanity’s greatest and most mysterious hero. As inconsistencies in the story emerge, Ben is faced with toeing the government line or cutting rank and breaking the conspiracy wide open. The second season picks up with rebel leader, FERO (Janina Gavankar). As FERO is forced to confront ghosts from her past, something far more sinister begins to stir in the outer colonies.